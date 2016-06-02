International Rebellion: A guide for participants

This document provides practical information for anyone interested in joining the Rebellion in the UK. If you are an international group, please feel free to adapt this information for the rebellion in your own country.



Welcome

This is it! From 15 April we hit the streets to demand emergency government action.

We are focusing on capital and major cities where the government and big business are based. Those of us unable to be in the capitals will take action in other localities.

We will block streets every day to build up pressure on the authorities. We’re committed to giving what it takes as everything’s at stake. We are here to Tell the Truth and Act as if it’s Real. Book two weeks off work from 15th April.

Civil Disobedience works when it’s, peaceful respectful, disruptive and undertaken on a mass scale. We don’t want to disrupt people, but our governments’ criminal negligence over 30 years leaves us no choice. If we had functioning democracies we wouldn’t need to. We’ve tried petitions, marches, letters, reports, papers, meetings, even direct actions, and emissions have continued to rise. Governments prioritise the short term interests of the economic elites, so to get their attention, we have to disrupt the economy. They have left no other option to get our three demands met, to save all that we love.

We need thousands of people to take to the streets, so spread the word. From the first night, we’ll start a wide diversity of cultural events – music, theatre, visual art, speakers, trainings. The more we do, the more people we will attract. As more join, we will grow bigger, faster, and have a wider effect.

Action is now taking place all around the world. Join us. This is it! Extinction Rebellion.

UK Rebellion

From 11am Monday 15 April, Parliament Square, London

Keywords: Come to stay. Take two weeks off work.

Contents:

The Action

Non-Violent Direct Action

Affinity Groups

Police & Arrests

Changes On The Day

Arrival

Accomodation

Additional Info

Q&A

In the UK, thousands of rebels will peacefully block streets in Central London – where the UK’s politicians, media, people and money are concentrated – until the government agrees to meet and seriously discuss the crisis with us. We invite people of whatever age or background to participate in this rebellion – blocking roads and standing up for our future. This is a community rebellion. United in love for life we will stand together and support each other as we confront the government with our demand for decency and sanity.

The Action

At 11 am on Monday 15 April we are inviting you to gather in Parliament Square. We will take our message to the British Parliament and the Government asking for a meeting to seriously discuss our demands for emergency action. If there is no response we will set up camp in Parliament Square and several other key locations in Central London. Please bring a tent and food. This is a peaceful, alcohol & drug-free event.

If there is still no agreement to meet we will split into groups and sit down in numerous roads going into central London, effectively blocking road access into the centre of the city.

A programme will go live, welcoming all to join online. Londoners will be able to come down to the occupations and join the party.

What We’ll Create at Each Site

We’re currently planning and creating:

Amazing visual art installations for each site, helping to Hold the Vision and generating curiosity – ‘you’ve got to go and see…’

Music, theatre and other performances – starting with Big Public Performances at 6pm 15th April – not to be missed!

Public Assemblies – modelling the Direct, Deliberative Democracies of Citizen’s Assemblies – a chance for us all to learn, share, deliberate…

Tours and Actions spinning off from each site – bringing the Rebellion to other parts of London, guiding people to all our sites and to other key sites for learning and disruption.

Themes – each Site will have a theme Holding the Vision of the 3 Demands and the world we’re creating.

Some Days will also be themed – linking with particular partners, allies and movements. E.g. food on World Peasants Day e.g. fossil fuel free day when friends and allies from diverse movements will join us.

Sites will have:

Learning Spaces – lots of interactive workshops, teach-outs, and inspirational speakers.

Wellbeing Area – where we can support ourselves emotionally and physically.

Kids’ Space – not a crèche – kids under 12 must be supervised.

Activities Area: lots of games and activities – fun for all the family!.

Kitchens serving freshly prepared food

Toilets and Washing facilities

Non-Violent Direct Action

We are a nonviolent movement – the showing of respect to each other whatever our background and to the public and police. We are here to non-violently pressure the government to undertake action to protect the public and will not be distracted from this clear and singular aim.

Affinity Groups

An Affinity Group is a support group for doing actions. If you are not a member of an affinity group, please join a non-violent direct action (NVDA) training (information on the Extinction Rebellion Facebook Events page) where you can form or join one.

Before April 15th, affinity groups across regions of the UK will be assigned responsibility to block different areas of the city centre. They will make decisions on how best to do this themselves. They can decide to swarm – block streets until arrest looks possible and then move to a new location, or stay until they are arrested. Affinity groups will be asked which tactics they wish to adopt.

Police and Arrests

We will speak to the police to ensure that public safety is prioritised and to make best efforts to ensure any arrests are carried out in a civil and lawful way. XR will respond to such assurances by strongly requesting that police are treated with respect and everyone involved in the rebellion remains nonviolent in their actions and communications. Our opponent is the government not police officers.

If the authorities decide to move or arrest rebels we will sit peacefully on the ground – we will neither assist, nor resist, arrest. We will then set up camp again at a pre-planned alternative site. If we are arrested and detained then, once released, we will return to blocking the streets. We will call on the general public to join us in this escalation of mass participation civil disobedience.

Changes on the Day

Decisions on when and where to move locations will be made by Extinction Rebellion Action and Logistics teams on the basis of views from the people taking part and a strategic assessment of how to achieve our aims. The organisation of the camps will be based upon the organisation of small groups. One person from each group will meet together in various decision-making spaces so there is participation in the site organisation.

Arrival

Those of us coming from outside London, where possible, will walk, cycle, train and bus to arrive by 9am on 15 April, to be ready to meet at 11am at Parliament Square.

However, if you would like to join the Earth March for their final leg, please join us in Richmond Park on the morning of Sunday 14. Stay tuned to the Facebook page for updates – more details to follow.

Accommodation

We are intending to occupy our street locations until the Government heed our cry of Rebellion. We need as many rebels as possible to camp out.

So come with your camping gear, and join the hundreds of Earth Marchers and cyclists who will have been camping on their way to London. Bring tents, sleeping bags, ground-mats, headtorch, waterproofs, toilet roll & other camping essentials. Large bags of food and instruments are also very welcome. Please read through this guide:

https://www.amnestyusa.org/pdfs/SafeyDuringProtest_F.pdf

Tents may get confiscated by police so free/cheap tents are available online, at festivals, car boot sales, charity shops, etc. Each Local Group is encouraged to bring as many tents as possible and let us know numbers.

Please note that taking part in the rebellion may result in arrest and all those taking part need to be aware of this. The most likely reason for arrests for sitting in the road is “obstruction of the highway”. This is a minor offense and if the authorities decide to take you to court you are most likely to get a conditional discharge or a small fine. For full information click here.

If you plan to camp, we strongly recommend arranging back-up accommodation. If you have friends and family in London, please ask them to host you, so we can all take breaks to ensure our Rebellion is sustainable.

If you don’t want to camp, there are other exciting ways to help hold the space through the night. If that is what you would rather do then please ask London-based friends if they can host you, or arrange accommodation yourself. If you are unable to camp and don’t have contacts in London, we can help organise accommodation.

Click here to request/offer accommodation or any kind of indoor space in London for the rebellion Please complete this form by 31 March.

If you have a big tent/marquee/dome tent please get in touch.

Questions and Answers on 15th April

What is the situation with Climate Change and Ecological Breakdown?

We are facing the extinction of millions of species including humans. Governments are allowing carbon pollution into the atmosphere faster than at any point in history. This is warming up the Arctic and the ice will be all melted in a matter of a few years, maybe this year. Once that happens there will be no cooling system for the earth, temperatures will soar and weather chaos will destroy crops. The result will be mass starvation and the breakdown of society. This process is one of many which are presently set to destroy our ability to eat and live as the global ecological crisis takes hold. Governments need to take emergency action now. It’s real. It’s happening.

What is Extinction Rebellion?

Despite 30 years of dedicated conventional campaigning we have failed to prevent a massive rise in carbon entering the atmosphere – an increase of over 60% and it is still going up. The rich and powerful want governments to delay taking action because they are making too much money from our present suicidal path which is going to destroy our livelihoods and kill our children. It is time to rebel. This is what Extinction Rebellion was set up to do – against governments all around the world. We demand the authorities tell the truth on the climate and ecological crisis, reduce carbon emissions to net zero by 2025, reduce the use of natural resources to sustainable levels, and set up national citizens assembly to guide the government’s response to the crisis.

What is happening on 15 April?

We are starting a rebellion against the British Government for criminal inactivity on the climate and ecological emergency. We are going to central London and will sit down and block streets all day, every day until the government agrees to meet us to seriously discuss our demands for emergency action. We are prepared to be arrested and detained. If we are released we will return to blocking the streets until the government responds. The rebellion will start at 11 am Monday 15 April in Parliament Square London. See Extinction Rebellion social media for daily gathering and assembly points after Monday.

Why are you rebelling?

You could look at it this way. You go to the doctor and she tells you that you have cancer. You have a choice – do nothing and you will die – or radically change the way you live your life and have a chance of surviving. It is the same with climate change – except with one big difference. If you don’t change your children will die as well – along with the human race, and millions of other species – everyone will be gone forever. That’s what will happen if we don’t act. We must rebel until the government takes the emergency seriously.

Why arrests?

Being arrested is not something to take lightly – and still we are prepared to do so to highlight the total emergency we now face. Being arrested shows how strongly we feel. We are prepared to lose our liberty to wake up the public and the government. These tactics have been used before to create social and system change – radical change affected through disruption and sacrifice This is a tried and tested way to challenge entrenched political power. It’s just the way it is. We have learned from these movements; we have listened to the emergency of the situation facing us; we are no longer prepared to stand by and watch our world be destroyed and our children’s future be poisoned.

You are just going to upset people. How will that create change?

It is true that ordinary people going about their busy daily lives will be affected by these actions. They are late for work; missing hospital appointments; unable to pick up kids from school. We do not take these actions lightly.

Conventional campaigning – writing emails; NGO donations; attending marches and demos – have been part of our traditional route to raising objections and creating change for decades. While many have dedicated their lives to these campaigns, and achieved successes – in the bigger picture, they have been unable to stop the destruction and plundering of our planet.

Violence is another route to change – but destroys the fabric of connection and compassion between people, that Extinction Rebellion values and tries to nurture through our commitment to regenerative culture.

The third option is mass participation in civil disobedience. We create mass disruption but through our respect to those in service to society, we keep open the channels of communication needed to resolve the crisis. This is a disruptive choice and it may not always be pretty. People do not find it easy to change the habits of a lifetime through information and persuasion. They will get upset and mad at you, and at Extinction Rebellion.

AND, some people will begin to embrace the understanding that this world is unavoidably changing – some of them, many even, will choose to join us on the streets and call for changes that matter to them. As Gandhi said – first they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win. We are ready for this challenge because we need to win. Our world needs us to win. We are now doing what has proved most effective – mass civil disobedience.

What will you do if the government agrees to talk to you?

We have three specific demands:

That the government and media come clean with the public and tell the truth on how dire things really are

That they transform the economy and society to get us to net zero carbon emissions by 2025

And lastly the need for an independent national citizens assembly – of ordinary people to deliberate what specific policies are needed to reduce carbon emissions.

We are democrats – we believe the people of the country have a right to decide their future – not the politicians who have been corrupted by the influence of the powerful and the corporations. We will decide how we are to live or die. That is why we are rebelling.

Will emergency vehicles be able to get through?

The authorities will be fully briefed on this action allowing opportunity for rerouting. Ambulances will have access to the blockade zones.

Okay, so how do I join?

Come down to Parliament Square 11 am 15 April. Come to stay. This is the most important thing in the world right now. So let’s do it. If you are unable or unwilling to participate in the action please consider supporting us via funding or volunteering on our back-office support teams.

All people who join the space will be required to take part in a short briefing which will explain Extinction Rebellion principles, rules, and practices. A written briefing will be handed to all participants.